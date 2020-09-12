Sandy Springs residents can get rid of their old dishwashers, grills, lawn equipment and other metal during the Appliance and Scrap Metal Drive on Sept. 15-17 at the Sandy Springs Recycling Center.

Only Sandy Springs residents can participate in the drive. Contractors and landscapers will not be allowed to participate.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 470 Morgan Falls Road.

Household members must wear a face mask during the drive and be ready to unload their vehicles with minimal assistance to social distance to protect city staff and volunteers. Bringing another person from home is advised to help you unload. Bring an ID to confirm your residency.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit recycling drop-off facility is operated by Keep North Fulton Beautiful in Sandy Springs. During this drive they will accept:

dishwashers,

washers,

dryers,

grills,

bicycles,

lawn equipment

Any item containing Freon – such as refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers and air conditioning units – will have a $5 discount per item over the usual fee of $30.

For questions about specific items or for more information, call 770-551-7766 or email info@knfb.org.