We Love BuHi has named a director of development.

Natalia Garzón, a recent graduate of Emory University, is filling the newly created position at the nonprofit, according to a Sept. 2 press release.

We Love BuHi Executive Director Lily Pabian said the director of development’s primary focus will be finding grant opportunities and conducting fundraising campaigns that further We Love BuHi’s mission to preserve the different cultures along Buford Highway, a famous immigrant corridor that runs through Brookhaven.

“When I came to Atlanta, I was nervous that I would not feel the familiarities of my heritage,” said Garzón, who was born in Columbia and raised in Central America, in the press release. “It was on Buford Highway where I found it. It is where I feel at home, and I am committed to protecting this incomparable Atlanta gem.”

We Love BuHi promotes arts and culture on the corridor as well as immigrant stories and businesses, according to the press release. It also started providing COVID-19 assistance after the pandemic hit.

Pabian said the new position shows that the nonprofit is “here to stay and we are here to grow,” according to the press release.

“The director of development will play a deep role in building and fostering relationships,” Pabian said in an email.

Pabian replaced Brookhaven resident and founder Marian Liou as the executive director in September 2019.