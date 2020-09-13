Live performances will be back in Brookhaven with Atlanta Opera’s outdoor opera performances set to start in October.

To adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions, Atlanta Opera is hosting the “Molly Blank Big Tent Series,” which will include six productions performed in a large, open-air tent.

The series will start with Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” and Viktor Ullman’s “The Kaiser of Atlantis,” which will run from Oct. 22 to Nov. 14 in Oglethorpe University’s Hermance Stadium at 4462 Peachtree Road. There will be nine showings of each opera.

The tent has the capacity for 240 audience members and has no walls in order to promote air flow. Tickets and more information are here.

Tickets must be bought as “pods,” which can accommodate up to four people. Prices range from $149 to $399. The “pods” will be distanced from each other under the tent.

Face masks and temperature checks will be required. The opera asks parties to come together at a time that is on their ticket to limit the size of lines. If someone in the party fails the temperature check, the opera will reschedule that party’s ticket.