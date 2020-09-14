The Light Up Dunwoody holiday celebration will be held virtually this year.

Each year, the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and other organizations host the holiday celebration around the end of November in Dunwoody Village to light a community Christmas tree and menorah. It includes live music, photos with Santa Claus and other family activities at the Cheek-Spruill House.

This year, the event will take place online, organizers said in a Sept. 13 DHA meeting.

“Look for a very streamlined event as far as timing goes,” said DHA member Nina Arnold, who coordinates the volunteers, at the meeting. “It’s not going to be the three-hour extravaganza we’ve all come to love.”

DHA President Adrienne Duncan said the organization is still working out the details about what a virtual Light Up Dunwoody would look like.

Arnold said it may include some recorded performances from artists and a small group of people, including Santa Claus and faith-based leaders, to light a tree and a menorah at the Cheek-Spruill House, which is located at the intersection of Mount Vernon and Chamblee-Dunwoody roads.

Despite the virtual kick-off, the tree, menorah and other holiday decorations will still be at the Cheek-Spruill House, Duncan said at the meeting.

“You still have a chance to come down and take your pictures for Christmas and Hanukkah cards, just like everybody does at the regular event,” Duncan said.

Because DHA members and volunteers are helping their children with virtual learning, Duncan said the organization aims to keep the event simple.

“It’s going to be special, very memorable, very beautiful, but we have to keep it simple,” Duncan said.