A Roswell man is facing driving under the influence and hit-and-run charges in connection with a Sept. 12 collision with a Sandy Springs Police car that left the officer injured, according to the police department.

According to SSPD, the collision happened around 5 a.m. on Ga. 400 southbound near Hammond Drive, where the police car was parked for a lane closure with a Traffic Unit officer inside. SSPD declined to identify the officer.

The police car was struck by another vehicle, which left the scene, according to SSPD. Photos posted by SSPD on social media showed extensive damage to the rear of the police car. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; he was released and is now resting at home while remaining “sore throughout his body,” according to SSPD spokesperson Sgt. Salvador Ortega.

Police later arrested Elfego Lucas Rivas, 38, and charged him with DUI; hit-and-run; aggravated assault; following too closely; failure to report an accident or render aid; reckless driving; driving while unlicensed; and a violation of the “Move Over Law,” which requires drivers to get at least one lane away from an emergency vehicle if possible.