A traffic stop for street racing in Buckhead has led to an arrest in a July 5 shooting on Auburn Avenue that left two people dead, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

On Sept. 13 at approximately 10:17 p.m., officers from Buckhead’s Zone 2 precinct observed several reckless drivers in the area of 815 Sidney Marcus Boulevard, according to APD. That’s the Dump furniture store, whose parking lot is popular with street racers.

Officers checked the insurance and registration status of several of the vehicles, according to APD, and noticed that one was registered to De’Andre Brown, 26, who was wanted on a warrant for charges related to the July 5 shooting. Officers stopped the vehicle and took Brown into custody on two counts of felony murder and one of aggravated assault. They allegedly found a handgun in the vehicle.

In the July 5 incident, shots were fired during an early-morning street party that included cars doing stunts and racing. Several people were shot and two died: Joshua Ingram, 20, and Erica Robinson, 32.

“It is not lost on us that the suspect of this shooting was apprehended while engaging in some of the same behaviors that were taking place at the time of the shooting which led to the deaths of Joshua Ingram and Erica Robinson,” APD said in a written statement. The Atlanta Police Department is focused on addressing this ongoing issue. It has been a regular issue, not only in Atlanta, but throughout the country and it is unacceptable. Reckless behavior like this has no place on the streets of our city and we will not sit back and allow it to occur unchallenged.”

Street racing events have increased in size and frequency during the pandemic. In a Sept. 6 incident, dozens of racers gathered in the parking lot of Buckhead’s Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church to do doughnuts and burnouts, drawing the ire of the community. The Atlanta City Council recently passed an ordinance to punish some non-driver participants in street racing and require a maximum fine, though claims that police can jail spectators or impound cars for a month under the law are based on misreporting.

APD is attempting to identify four other people in connection with the July 5 shooting, with Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta offering a reward of up to $5,000. For more information, see Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page here.

–Collin Kelley and John Ruch