Ellison Park, a 67-unit luxury townhome community in Sandy Springs’ North End, will open for sales on Sept. 19.

The complex at Roswell and Hannover Park roads replaced two office buildings. The two- and three-story townhomes range in size from roughly 2,000 to more than 3000 square feet, according to developer David Weekley Homes.

Home prices start in the mid-$400,000 range, said Amber Holland, spokesperson for David Weekley Homes.

The opening comes as the city is in the midst of attempting to spark mixed-use, mixed-income redevelopment in the North End. The city is currently reviewing concepts for redevelopments of several shopping centers, including the nearby North River center.

For more information, see DavidWeekleyHomes.com.