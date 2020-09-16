DeKalb Library Foundation is hosting an online fundraiser to support the DeKalb County Public Library’s internet assistance program.

The online “Stay Home to Support the Library” fundraiser replaces the foundation’s annual “A Novel Affair: Tapas + Trivia” event, which will not happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations will go toward the Take the Internet Home with You program, which allows people to check out an internet hotspot from any branch of the library for 21 days, according to a press release. The foundation asks people to donate by Sept. 30 here.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed just how vast the digital gap is in our community,” DeKalb Library Foundation Executive Director Jill Joplin said in a press release.

People can donate any amount. A $500 donation sponsors service for a hotspot for one year, according to the foundation’s website.