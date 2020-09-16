The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 186 new COVID-19 diagnoses between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend varied, with the rate going slightly down in Atlanta, up in Sandy Springs, and varying among local ZIP codes.

As of Sept. 15, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 11,132 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 10,988 on Sept. 11. Sandy Springs had 2,288 diagnoses, up from 2,246.

Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 42.2% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 8.7% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was down by 17.2% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was up by 12.7%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 766 cases and their home city was unknown in 2,861 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of Sept. 15 was 26,351, up from 25,963 on Sept. 11. Of those, 556 are reported as having died. About 6.5% of patients were hospitalized and about 1.7% died.

The number of total diagnosed cases and the 14-day trend in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the Sept. 11 and Sept. 15 reports were as follows.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 715 (up from 712); up 2.8%

30326: 209 (up from 206); down 10%

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 753 (up from 735); up 2.3%

30350: 548 (up from 534); up 51.7%

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 502 (up from 488); down 9.1%

30342: Total: 1,123 (up from 1,106); down 18.1%