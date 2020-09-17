The city of Brookhaven has transformed its annual “Paint the Park” art contest into a virtual format.

The contest is free and open to all ages. Submissions should be sent to Parks and Recreation Event Coordinator Mallory Izbicki at Mallory.Izbicki@BrookhavenGA.gov. The deadline is Oct. 14, according to a press release.

“This event really demonstrates that we are ‘Brookhaven Strong’ by creating an avenue to showcase our city’s art and artists in the midst of the pandemic,” said Councilmember Linley Jones in the press release.

The artwork, which can be created in any medium, should use one of the city’s parks for inspiration, according to the release. People can take pictures of their artwork in order to submit it to the city via email.

Prizes of art supplies will be given to the first, second and third place for each age group: 0-7 years old, 8-13, and 14 and older.

The winners will be posted on social media, city spokesperson Burke Brennan said. The city will also create a virtual presentation to feature the winners during a council meeting.

In past years, Brennan said, the artwork has been hung around city facilities.

The city hosted a “Brookhaven Strong” art contest in late April, asking artists to create an uplifting piece to elaborate on the city’s unofficial pandemic motto.