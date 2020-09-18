A Brookhaven man was stabbed in the face and stomach Sept. 17 while attempting to defend his wife from a home invader who entered the bathroom while she was showering, according to police.

A suspect was later arrested after allegedly trying to break into another Brookhaven home. Authorities say the suspect is on parole for a 2015 crime where he also broke into a Brookhaven home and assaulted two women while armed with a knife.

The victim received treatment for his injuries and was discharged from the hospital that same night and is expected to recover, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

Jimmy David Mills, 56, is charged with aggravated assault, home invasion, criminal attempt to commit burglary and possession of a knife during a crime, according to the BPD.

The stabbing incident occurred in the 1600 block of North Druid Hills Road. The suspect ran from the scene, BPD said.

BPD officers arrested Mills after he allegedly tried to enter another home on the 2100 block of Village Point.

In 2015, Mills broke into a condominium on Keys Crossing Drive and assaulted two women while armed with a knife, according to BPD.

“It is our practice not to share information about prior offenses, but this case represented a highly unusual and extraordinary circumstance since the offenses were nearly identical and occurred in such close proximity,” BPD Lt. David Snively said.

Mills was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault, burglary and possession of a knife during a crime, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Mills was sentenced to 15 years with eight years in custody and the remainder on probation after the 2015 incident, according to the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney.

He was released on parole on Aug. 3, according to the district attorney’s office.