Local cities saw road closures from flooding or fallen trees and wires Sept. 16 and 17 as Hurricane Sally made landfall at the Alabama-Florida border. No injuries were reported in Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

According to the National Weather Service, the Atlanta area saw 3 to 4 inches of rain over 24 hours starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 16. Flash flood warnings were issued around the metro area, and residents and businesses experienced power outages.

In Dunwoody, a massive oak tree fell from the historic Cheek-Spruill House property Sept. 17, blocking the intersection of Mount Vernon and Chamblee-Dunwoody roads all day and into the next morning.

From @DunwoodyPolice:

UPDATE ON THE TREE DOWN AT MT VERNON RD & CHAMBLEE DUNWOODY RD –

Expect this intersection to remain closed for the remainder of the day + possibly overnight as crews begin the cleanup. Power in the area will also likely be off for several hours. pic.twitter.com/diBA52fdmN — City of Dunwoody, GA (@DunwoodyGA) September 17, 2020

Despite smashing two cars, the fallen tree caused no injuries.

Dunwoody spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said the city was not aware of any injuries from any of the fallen trees or wires.

In total, there were five other incidents of fallen trees or wires across the city on Sept. 17, which caused some power outages as well. Other incidents occurred on Hidden Branch Circle, Dunwoody Junction, Mile Post Drive, Brendon Drive and the cul-de-sac of Hollyoak Place.

In Sandy Springs, the Windsor Parkway bridge was barricaded due to flooding.

The Windsor Parkway Bridge is closed due to flooding. We have barricades in place. Please don’t attempt to drive around the barricades. The road is closed for your safety. pic.twitter.com/Bc4BRCTdsp — Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) September 17, 2020

There were 11 incidents of fallen trees or wires in Sandy Springs on Sept. 17 that caused road closures. Two incidents occurred on Lake Forrest Drive. The other incidents were on Mount Vernon Highway, North Riverview Circle, Indian Trail, Riverside Drive, Riverview Road, Spalding Drive and the Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Kingston Drive intersection.

Another tree fell on Ga. 400, damaging a police vehicle, Sandy Springs spokesperson Sharon Kraun said, but there were no reports of injuries from any of the incidents.

In Brookhaven, a tree fell on a Peachtree Creek Greenway railing and slightly damaged it, Brookhaven spokesperson Burke Brennan said. City officials had closed the Peachtree Creek Greenway on Sept. 16 in anticipation of dangerous weather conditions.

A tree and live wires came down on Foresta Circle near Granger Drive, Brennan said, which was the city’s biggest issue. Three other trees came down across the city.