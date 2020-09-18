The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road closures

Sept. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Sept. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Sept. 18 and 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound ramps to I-285 westbound closed.

Sept. 19 and 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Sept. 22-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Sept. 18 and 21-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Sept. 18-19 and 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Sept. 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

Sept. 21-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

Sept. 18 and 21-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Sept. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Sept. 21-22, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Sept. 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Sept. 18-20 and 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Roswell Road ramp closures

Sept. 21-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On Sept. 18 and 21-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).