The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road closures
Sept. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
Sept. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
Sept. 18 and 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound ramps to I-285 westbound closed.
Sept. 19 and 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Sept. 22-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
Sept. 18 and 21-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.
Sept. 18-19 and 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.
Sept. 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.
Glenridge Drive ramp closures
Sept. 21-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
I-285 ramp closures
Sept. 18 and 21-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
I-285 lane closures
Sept. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.
Sept. 21-22, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive, one right lane.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
Sept. 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
Sept. 18-20 and 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Roswell Road ramp closures
Sept. 21-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Other traffic changes
On Sept. 18 and 21-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).