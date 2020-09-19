C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar opened its second location in Sandy Springs Modera on Sept. 14.

Rich Clark and Jonathan Schwenk, C&S Restaurants Group owners, said in a release that the seafood and steaks restaurant is on the ground level of the Modera apartments at 6125 Roswell Road, Suite 700.

“We’re so excited to finally open our doors to the Sandy Springs community,” Clark said in the release. “A lot of hard work has gone into this opening, and we can’t wait to safely share this milestone with our old and new customers.”

The first C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar opened in Vinings in 2007. A second restaurant from the group, Hugo’s Oyster Bar, opened its casual New Orleans-style seafood concept in Roswell.

The 4,800-square-foot restaurant has a bar and an enclosed patio for year-round use.

For pandemic safety, staff will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, undergoing daily health inspections that include a temperature check before entering the building. Masks will be worn in customer service areas. Hand-sanitizing stations and touchless QR code menus are provided, with tables spaced six feet apart.

Visit candsoysterbar.com or call 470-427-3826 for information.