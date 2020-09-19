The Spruill Gallery’s Holiday Artists Market in Dunwoody is opening early this year.

Instead of the market’s usual start in November, the market will open to shoppers on Sept. 22 and continue until Dec. 23, according to the Spruill Gallery website.

The market, located at Spruill Gallery at 4681 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, features handmade work from 100 local artists, includings ceramics, jewelry, paintings and more.

Shoppers will be required to wear masks, according to the website. Alan Mothner, CEO of the Spruill Center for the Arts, said the longer timeframe for shopping will help with social distancing and give new artists more exposure.

Mothner said the holiday market will also have an online store for the first time.

From Sept. 22 to Nov. 7, the hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

From Nov. 10 to 28, it will be open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., except for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

From Dec. 1 to 23, it will be open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays noon-5 p.m.