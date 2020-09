Atlanta Board of Education members will discuss the Atlanta Public Schools pandemic reopening plans in a Sept. 30 virtual meeting of North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 6:30 p.m. with board chair Jason Esteves and board members Cynthia Briscoe Brown and Nancy Meister.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. Registration is required by going to bit.ly/NAPPStownhall930. The registration page also includes a link to ask questions in English or Spanish.