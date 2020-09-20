A community meeting about a possible school or daycare use of a former Sandy Springs church is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Brookhaven’s St. Martin’s Episcopal School in April bought the shuttered Highpoint Episcopal Community Church at 4945 High Point Road. The school previously said it is still considering what to do with the property, but it is in the process of seeking a conditional use permit required for school-type functions.

The community meeting is required before the proposal moves on to the city Planning Commission for an advisory review.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way. For information about viewing the meeting virtually, see the city website here.