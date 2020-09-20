A Brookhaven high school and a Dunwoody elementary school have each been awarded a $10,000 grant for mental health services.

Those grants are part of the COVID-19 Response Fund awards organized by the Georgia Foundation for Public Education and the Innovation Fund Foundation, which are state foundations that serve public school systems, according to a press release.

Cross Keys High School and Kingsley Elementary School had grant projects funded in the second round of the award’s funding.

The grants started in April 2020 to help schools and school districts with remote learning support, support for at-risk student populations and other initiatives to support supplemental learning, according to the press release.

The Rotary Club of Brookhaven donated $10,000 to Cross Keys for services that will provide mental health help to students because of the pandemic. The high school will partner with social organizations Georgia Hope and CHRIS 180 to provide mental and behavioral support services to all its students during next school year.

The Jesse Parker Williams Foundation donated $10,000 to Kingsley to create mental health and wellness initiatives at the school. The grant will include social-emotional training and mental health coaching to teachers and staff as well as a “Wellness Space” for staff and students. The school will partner with Crunch Fitness, R-Swag Fitness and the Wellness Room for that project.

Those grants were awarded in the second round of funding, which had $131,940 to allocate to nine projects. The first round had $100,000 allocated to 11 projects.

According to the release, there are more than 800 grants that still aren’t funded. Companies, organizations or foundations can contact Paige Puskin of GFPE at ppushkin@doe.k12.ga.us if they are interested in helping with the COVID-19 relief initiative.