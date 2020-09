Sewer main work requiring partial street closures on Buckhead’s Brookview Drive will be extended 30 days beyond Sept. 21, according to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

The closure affects Brookview between Beaverbrook Drive and Glenbrook Drive in the Wildwood neighborhood. The closures run Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The schedule may be affected by the weather. Local residents will still be able to access their homes and receive deliveries and city services.