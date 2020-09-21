Atlanta Public Schools will hold a virtual town hall on Sept. 24 as it prepares to return to in-person instruction for students.

According to a press release, APS said students would return to classrooms “as soon as the public health data indicates it is safe.”

APS will hold the virtual town hall live on Facebook on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m., where Superintendent Lisa Herring and other administrators will discuss the district’s phased approach, facilities preparations, instructional plans, and which students would return first when COVID-19 numbers trend down.

The link to the APS Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools.

Another APS reopening discussion hosted by North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools and featuring Atlanta Board of Education members is scheduled for Sept. 30.