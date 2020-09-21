The Sandy Springs City Council on Sept. 14 voted to add another $94,142 to an improvement project for the intersection of Spalding Drive and Dalrymple and Trowbridge roads to move a section of water main that was so shallow that simply grading the roadway uncovered the pipe.

Construction began in June on the $2.27 million project and is expected to be completed in April 2021. The traffic efficiency project includes an upgraded traffic signal and turn lanes, which effectively widens the road near the intersection.

The 12-inch water main, which is owned and operated by the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, should have been buried three to four feet deep, Sandy Springs officials said. The pipe is under the shoulder of the road, but with the widening, it would be under the road.

Public Works Director Marty Martin said the pipe was too shallow to be capped. Instead, 315 linear feet of water main will be relocated into the new shoulder of Spalding Drive, at the correct depth.

The project’s money comes from a transportation special local option sales tax.

Councilmember John Paulson asked Mayor Rusty Paul to call the city of Atlanta for reimbursement.

“I understand totally your logic and we will approach them and see if we can get a little help with the cost,” Paul said.

Councilmember Andy Bauman said this is just one more item to put on the list for why the city needs control over the water system in the city. Sandy Springs has taken the City of Atlanta to court over access to documents regarding water bills, rates and services. The issues were designated for arbitration that had been rescheduled to no sooner than September, Sandy Springs City Attorney Dan Lee said.