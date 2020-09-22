The Dunwoody Municipal Court is offering to waive fees for late traffic citations and to forgive active bench warrants for failing to appear in court.

For the month of October, people who pay their fines in full will not have to pay any late fees, according to a press release. If a person has a mandatory court date, that date will be rescheduled and all warrant fees forgiven.

“We’ve offered an amnesty program for several years, but it’s even more important this year,” Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington said in the press release. “As we continue to work our way through a backlog of cases from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, amnesty eases the financial burden for individuals to clear their cases.”

The court is at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road and open Tuesday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., according to the release. People can pay with cash, money orders, cashier checks and credit cards.

The amnesty program aims to reduce arrests and promote lawful driving, according to the release.

The municipal court has COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including temperature checks, socially distanced seating and mandatory masks.