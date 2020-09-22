The Georgia chapter of a national gun control activist organization will hold a protest Sept. 23 outside the Buckhead office of U.S. Sen. David Perdue against the controversial move to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Dubbed “Our Courts, Our Voice: Let the People Decide,” the protest by March for Our Lives is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Terminus 100 tower at 3280 Peachtree Road at Piedmont Road. The protest’s message is “to tell him to halt the SCOTUS nomination process,” according to a social media notice.

March for Our Lives did not respond to a comment request.

Ginsburg’s death Sept. 18 triggered enormous political controversy over the propriety or urgency of President Donald Trump nominating a successor so close to an election he or his party might lose. The nominee will require approval by the Senate, which has a Republican majority. Senate Democrats appear to have no procedural way to stop a vote and appointment of Trump’s nominee.

Perdue, a Republican, has said on social media that he supports the nomination process. He is running for re-election Nov. 3 with challenges from Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel.

Trump’s public list of contenders for the Supreme Court nomination includes a federal judge from Sandy Springs. Trump has said he will announce a nominee later this week.