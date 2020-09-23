Four years after a fire led to its closing, a gun range in Sandy Springs reopened on Aug. 31 with a new owner and a full remodel of the interior.

The Sandy Springs Gun Range opened at 8040 Roswell Road under the ownership of Eric Adcock, a part-time employee of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and owner of several other gun ranges and gun stores.

He had kept his eye on the property while it was under contract for a storage facility. When that deal fell through after Sandy Springs rejected rezoning to allow it, Adcock said the timing was right to reopen a gun range with a complete gun store.

Adcock said he’s been in law enforcement for about 15 years and got into the gun range business 10 years ago. His passion for training led him to the industry. The Athens Gun Club is one of his other gun ranges.

Since the fire that closed the gun range the property remained vacant.

“It sustained pretty significant fire damage through one of the air cleaning and air handler units,” Adcock said.

That unit had to be replaced. Smoke damage throughout the building required a complete remodel of the interior.

The city of Sandy Springs was great to work with, Adcock said, citing everyone from the planning and zoning staff to Police Chief Ken DeSimone, who called him personally.

The gun range has developed a steady, sustainable customer base, Adcock said.

“I think people come into the gun range just as they always have because it’s a good, safe family outing,” he said.

The gun range requires hearing and eye protection in its 16 pistol- and rifle-rated lanes.

The gun range serves as a full training institution also, from beginning shooter advancing all the way to tactical rifle class. More information can be found at sandyspringsgunrange.com, or call 770-680-2075. The store is open seven days a week.

Adcock said the range generally follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for pandemic safety precautions, but does not mandate mask-wearing. Gun lanes are divided, separating customers and isolating them. Adcock said the range has a HEPA air filtration system to keep the air clean.

Memberships are available but not required. A members’ only lounge is available that includes lockers.