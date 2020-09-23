The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 238 new COVID-19 diagnoses between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend declined in both cities, but varied among local ZIP codes.

The report includes a significant downward revision of countywide death totals from the pandemic. Last tallied Sept. 18 at 560 deaths, the number is now reported as 519 confirmed dead. Another 46 fatalities are being reviewed by Georgia Department of Public Health to confirm the cause of death, according to the report.

As of Sept. 22, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 11,460 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 11,260 on Sept. 18. Sandy Springs had 2,357 diagnoses, up from 2,319.

Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 42.3% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 8.7% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was down by 18.4% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was down by 14.9%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 754 cases and their home city was unknown in 2,845 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of Sept. 22 was 27,097, up from 26,670 on Sept. 18.

The number of total diagnosed cases and the 14-day trend in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the Sept. 18 and Sept. 22 reports were as follows.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 740 (up from 725); down 25%

30326: 223 (up from 210); up 157.1%

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 776 (up from 766); down 10.4%

30350: 576 (up from 561); up 34.3%

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 525 (up from 512); down 11.4%

30342: Total: 1,151 (up from 1,132); down 23.9%