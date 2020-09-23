A woman was wounded by a gunshot Sept. 23 after an argument inside a Buckhead lounge, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Off-duty officers working nearby heard the gunshot around 2 a.m. at ZariaCafe and Lounge at 25 Bennett St., according to APD. They found a 42-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to APD, the victim and her brother said they had been inside the lounge and had a “brief argument” with another patron. She was shot shortly afterward.

The victim said she did not see who shot her and was unable to describe the patron involved in the argument, according to APD. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, APD said.

The shooting comes amid a wave of gunfire incidents this year that has neighborhood activists and authorities considering such tactics as a crackdown on nighttime gathering spots, a special court to handle gun cases and a gun buy-back program.

Bennett Street is a short street that branches off of Peachtree Road just north of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Shepherd Center. Known for art galleries and nightlife spots, the street has been the scene of other shootings in recent years, including the 2018 killing of a man at an event facility and a killing last year that APD said may have involved a failed burglary.