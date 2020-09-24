A dog apparently electrocuted itself on the third rail at the Sandy Springs MARTA Station on Sept. 23, an accident that caused delays on the Red Line.

The report of an injured dog on the southbound trackway around 6:20 p.m. caused MARTA to shift service so that passengers boarded only on the northbound platform. Meanwhile, animal control officers entered the track to retrieve the dog, according to MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher.

“The dog did not survive,” said Fisher.

Fisher said the dog apparently stepped on the third rail, which carries the electric current that powers the train. MARTA had no information as to whether the dog had an identified owner, she said.