Dunwoody is rewriting its sign ordinance and asking residents to help.

Until Oct. 16, residents can fill out an online survey here to tell the city their preferences on materials, designs and lighting options for signs, according to a city press release.

“Sign ordinances are complicated, so it’s important to understand the community’s priorities,” said Richard McLeod, the city community development director, in the press release.

The survey has images of signs around the city and surrounding areas and asks whether those designs would be preferred in Dunwoody Village, the Perimeter Center and other commercial areas or neighborhoods. It is estimated to take 15 to 20 minutes.

Consultants Calfee Zoning and TSW will help the city with the new ordinance, which is set to be completed by the end of the year, according to the release.

McLeod said rewriting the entire ordinance is a better solution than continuing to amend the ordinance as needed.

Earlier this month, the City Council approved an amendment to the temporary sign ordinance in the Dunwoody Village Overlay district, which has more zoning rules than other areas in the city.

The amendment aims to help restaurants and retail shops put up temporary signs to show potential customers that they are open in an attempt to help alleviate some of the hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That change was a stopgap to help businesses as the city starts the rewrite of the entire sign ordinance, city officials said.