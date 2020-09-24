About 60 people joined in a Sept. 23 protest outside the Buckhead office of U.S. Sen. David Perdue against the controversial move to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The protest was held outside the Terminus 100 tower at Peachtree and Piedmont roads. It was organized by the Georgia chapter of the gun control advocacy group March for Our Lives.

Protesters carried signs with such messages as “Our Court, Our Choice” and the word “hypocrisy” crossed out. One sign bore a quote attributed to Ginsburg by her granddaughter calling for her replacement to be named by the winner of the next presidential election. Some protesters wore campaign gear for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential and vice-presidential ticket.

As the protest wrapped up, some of the participants said they were headed to another demonstration in Midtown that was one of many nationwide about a controversial grand jury decision in the case of Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky EMT who was shot to death by police in her home after they broke through the door with a search warrant.

Ginsburg’s death Sept. 18 triggered enormous political controversy over the propriety or urgency of President Donald Trump nominating a successor so close to an election he or his party might lose. The nominee will require approval by the Senate, which has a Republican majority. Senate Democrats appear to have no procedural way to stop a vote and appointment of Trump’s nominee.

Perdue, a Republican, has said on social media that he supports the nomination process. He is running for re-election Nov. 3 with challenges from Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel.

Trump’s public list of contenders for the Supreme Court nomination includes a federal judge from Sandy Springs. Trump has said he will announce a nominee later this week. He is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Atlanta on Sept. 25.

–Photos and reporting by Phil Mosier