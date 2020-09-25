Ga. 400 between Buckhead and Sandy Springs will see lane closures this weekend as resurfacing work continues, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The work can involve closures between Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs and the I-85 interchange in Buckhead. The work also includes the Glenridge Connector in Sandy Springs.

Alternating left and right lanes may be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28. The closures will start with single lanes and move to double lanes after 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 27. The schedule may change based on the weather.

The resurfacing is scheduled for completion in February 2021, according to GDOT.