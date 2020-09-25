The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
Sept. 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Sept. 25-26 and Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Oct. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound and westbound closed.
Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
Sept. 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.
Sept. 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.
Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.
Sept. 27-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and I-285, two right lanes.
Glenridge Drive ramp closures
Sept. 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
I-285 ramp closures
Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.
I-285 lane closures
Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive, one right lane.
Oct. 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
Sept. 25-26 and 28-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
Sept. 25-26 and Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Roswell Road ramp closures
Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Other traffic changes
On Sept. 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).