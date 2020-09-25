The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Sept. 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Sept. 25-26 and Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Oct. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound and westbound closed.

Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Sept. 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

Sept. 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.

Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

Sept. 27-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and I-285, two right lanes.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

Sept. 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

Oct. 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Sept. 25-26 and 28-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Sept. 25-26 and Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Roswell Road ramp closures

Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On Sept. 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).