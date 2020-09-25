Work on the I-85 overpass at Piedmont Road in Buckhead will cause lane closures on the highway this weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The lane closures are scheduled to run from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.

The closures will affect I-85 between the Ga. 400 interchange and the Buford Highway ramps. On I-85 southbound, three right lanes will be closed. On I-85 northbound, the closures will at first affect one left lane, then two right lanes.