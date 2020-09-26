The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority has compiled its 2020 ALT Regional Transit Plan and is accepting public comment through Oct. 19. The ATL will hold virtual meetings in October.

The transit plan is a list of locally developed proposals from 13 metro Atlanta counties. Intended as a way to prioritize and seek funding, the plan covers the next 20 years and is updated annually. The recently formed ATL debuted the plan last year. The board is expected to vote on adopting the 2020 plan in December.

The 245 projects on this year’s list include many that are already familiar locally, such as the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plan to add toll lanes on the top end of I-285. However, some are new, including a commuter bus service between Buckhead and Cobb County. Also tentatively added to the plan is a package of Gwinnett County transit projects that will go before voters in a Nov. 3 referendum and which includes several bus routes that would connect to Buckhead and Perimeter Center.

The ATL has a board whose members represent districts in the metro area. Reporter Newspapers communities include parts of District 1, 2, 3 and 5. The board does not add or remove projects from the plan, but can influence their priority and funding. Comments sent to the ATL about specific projects also are sent to local governments or organizations that proposed them.

The ATL seeks input about the transit plan through a process it calls “District Downloads,” which this year will be conducted virtually due to the pandemic. The ATL has a virtual open house about the plan that can be accessed at any time on its website at atltransit.ga.gov/districtdownloads.

In addition, the ATL will hold virtual meetings whose details are available on the website. A meeting for all districts is scheduled for Oct. 7, 2-3 p.m.; for Districts 1 and 2 on Oct 13, 6-7 p.m.; and for Districts 3 and 5 on Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m.

For those without high-speed internet access, the ATL is offering a text version of the presentation and comment, available by texting “ATLTransit” to 474747. More information is also available by calling 404-893-2100.