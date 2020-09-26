Free COVID-19 testing targeted at higher-risk people is coming to Atlanta Tech Village in Buckhead on Sept. 28.

The testing will be conducted with a mobile unit operated by the insurance company UnitedHealthcare of Georgia and the charter bus company Samson Tours.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3423 Piedmont Road. People will be tested on a first come, first served basis.

Those considered at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Ccontrol and Prevention are those 65 and older and those with certain chronic medical conditions, such as cancer, heart disease and obesity.