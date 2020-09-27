The Brookhaven City Council Sept. 22 approved about $84,911 to renovate the inside of the Briarwood Recreation Center at 2235 Briarwood Way.

The project was awarded to Ambience Group. The project will replace some exterior windows; replace the flooring with tile; paint and replace the inside trim; convert a storage area into a room; renovate the gym floor; renovate the afterschool and dance rooms and add more equipment; and remodel the restrooms.

Ambience Group had the lowest out of three bids for the project, according to a city memo.

About $7 million is budgeted for improvements to the Briarwood Park as part of the city’s Parks Bond Capital Improvement Program, which was approved in a 2018 referendum.

About $1.5 million of that is set to go toward renovations to the community center, according to the 2018 breakdown of Briarwood Park projects.

A newly renovated Briarwood pool opened earlier this month, and the city considered it the first major construction project that was finished as part of the parks bond program.

The city spent $3.5 million on that renovation, which includes a new pool house, spray features, a six-lane competition section and a new pavilion.