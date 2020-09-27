The Yebo Beach Haus restaurant has made a move within Buckhead, opening in a new West Village location.

The restaurant opened Sept. 22 in the Andrews Square complex at 56 East Andrews Drive.

Since opening in 2012, it had been at a West Paces Ferry Road location now marked for redevelopment.

Yebo mixes South African and New American food. It is known for making a winter season transformation into the “Yebo Ski Haus,” with a ski lodge theme.

The same ownership group operates the South African restaurant 10 Degrees South at 4183 Roswell Road in Buckhead and the Biltong Bar locations in the Buckhead Village District and in Ponce City Market.

For more information, see yebobeachhaus.com.