The Jewish Family & Career Services on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody has a new van thanks to a donation from the Hebrew Order of David.

The van, which is wheelchair accessible, will be used to take people who participate in the Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Services to medical appointments, recreational activities and volunteer opportunities, according to a press release.

The IDDS offers programs and services to people with disabilities as well as their families and caregivers, according to its website.

The van was donated in memory of Dunwoody resident and HOD leader Alan Rubenstein, according to the press release. HOD is an international organization for Jewish men.

“Alan Rubenstein was a founding member and past president of the HOD Lodge Carmel in Atlanta as well as a mentor to me and many of our members,” HOD President Charles Goldberg said in the release. “He led our lodge in numerous meaningful community service projects over the years.”

The van is the fourth that HOD has donated to the JF&CS, according to the press release.

“We have had a longstanding relationship with the Hebrew Order of David, primarily because of the relationship that Alan Rubenstein forged with both of our organizations,” JF&CS CEO Terri Bonoff said in the press release.

JF&CS is a community service organization that aims to help older adults, provide career counseling and other need-based support.