The 5th Congressional District special election arrives Tuesday, Sept. 29, where voters in southern sections of Brookhaven and Buckhead will help to choose a temporary replacement for the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, died July 17 in the midst of a re-election campaign. The Sept. 29 special election will choose a candidate to fill his unexpired term — a brief period that will end in January. In the Nov. 3 general election, voters will choose among different candidates to serve a full two-year term.

The candidates on the Sept. 29 ballot for the short-term position are: Robert Franklin, a Democrat and former president of Morehouse College; Kwanza Hall, a Democrat and former Atlanta City Council member; Barrington Martin II, an educator and former unsuccessful challenger to Lewis in the June primary; Steven Muhammad, an independent and minister from East Point; Chase Oliver, a Libertarian and customer service specialist; state Rep. “Able” Mable Thomas, a Democrat who has served nearly 22 years in office; and Keisha Waites, a Democrat and former state legislator.

If necessary, a runoff election is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information on where to vote in-person, see the state voter registration website here.

The candidates running on the Nov. 3 ballot for the full term are Republican Angela Stanton-King and Democrat Nikema Williams.