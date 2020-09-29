The Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, known for bringing bestselling authors into Dunwoody, starts on Sept. 30 with virtual author programs.

Now in its 29th year, the lineup includes Steve Madden (Oct. 15), John Grisham (Nov. 11), Rachel Bloom (Nov. 21) and Melissa Clark (Nov. 22). The program runs from Sept. 30 to Dec. 2 and will be hosted on Zoom.

People can purchase a ticket for most events for $144, which does not include books or programs where books are required to see the livestream. Those events not included are Deepak Chopra (Sept. 30), Yotam Ottolenghi (Oct. 16), Harlan Coben (Oct. 25), Rachel Bloom (Nov. 21) and Ina Garten (Dec. 2). Tickets for those events can be purchased separately.

Tickets are available at atlantajcc.org/bookfestival and range from free to $72. Some of the tickets come with the speakers’ books from A Cappella Books in Decatur. The free event is with local authors Harry Stern and Sandra Berman on Nov. 17.

MJCCA is partnering with the National Jewish Community Centers Literary Consortium so other JCCs in the country can participate in the author events to help those centers that are impacted by revenue cuts due to the pandemic.

“The obstacles that have been borne of this global pandemic have challenged us to identify new ways of doing business and have brought people together in ways none of us could have imagined six months ago,” MJCCA CEO Jared Powers said in a press release.

Pam Morton, director of the book festival, said each JCC will have a tracking url so those centers will receive the ticket and book sale revenues that come from their community.

Details about the event are available here. Below is a full schedule of authors.

Sept. 30 – Deepak Chopra

Oct. 5 – Eric Furda and Jacques Steinberg

Oct. 6 – Casey Cept

Oct. 8 – Colin Quinn

Oct. 13 – Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos

Oct. 15 – Steve Madden

Oct. 16 – Yotam Ottolenghi

Oct. 19 – Jonathan Safran Foer

Oct. 22 – Judy Gold

Oct. 25 – Harlan Coben

Oct. 27 – Nancy Grace

Oct. 29 – Mike Leven

Nov. 8 – Natan Sharansky, Gil Troy and Joan Lunden

Nov. 9 – Esther Safran Foer

Nov. 10 Rachel Beanland, Kristin Harmel, Dale Berra

Nov. 11 – John Grisham, Cameron Douglas

Nov. 12 – Jim McCloskey and Philip Lerman

Nov. 14 – Lawrence Wright

Nov. 15 – Raffi Berg

Nov. 16 – Ariel Sabr

Nov. 17 – Harry Stern and Sandra Berman

Nov. 18 – Michael Ian Black and Cleo Stiller

Nov. 20 – Mimi Lemay

Nov. 21 – Rachel Bloom

Nov. 22 – Melissa Clark

Dec. 2 – Ina Garten