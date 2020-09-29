Black Lives Matter protesters will hold a car parade in Buckhead Oct. 2 as part of nationwide demonstrations about the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

Dubbed the “Justice for Breonna Ride,” the protest is advertised as organizing at 6 p.m., and starting at 7 p.m., at the Buckhead Crossing shopping center at 2625 Piedmont Road at Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

The protest is organized by Cruise for a Cause. According to its website, that effort was created by Perri Lennon, a recent Westlake High School graduate and activist, along with family members, as a way to safely protest during the pandemic. Like various other types of car parades, it involves people using their personal vehicles with decorations — in this case, protest signs. Cruise for a Cause has organized several such protests this year, including one in June at Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road shopping center, according to its social media.

The Oct. 2 protest will be a “peaceful Black Lives Matter convoy,” according to the Cruise for a Cause website.

“This Atlanta convoy will display that we, as a Black community, are unhappy with the decision Kentucky has made with Taylor’s case,” the website says. “We have not given up and will continue to fight for justice for Breonna until it is served. This ride will be 100% peaceful and positive.”

Taylor was an EMT and hospital worker who was shot to death in her home by police earlier this year after they broke through the door with a search warrant. Taylor was Black and her death was among those condemned by the historic Black Lives Matter protests that broke out nationally and locally this year. A new wave of local and national protests erupted this month when a Kentucky grand jury indicted one officer involved in her killing with endangerment rather than more serious charges and did not indict two other officers.