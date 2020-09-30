Brookhaven is asking residents to apply for a spot on the newly formed Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission.

The commission is set to have 30 members, according to the application website. John Funny, a city Planning Commissioner who came up with the idea, is the chair of the commission.

The City Council approved the creation of the commission on Sept. 22 as part of its commitment to starting a citywide conversation about racial injustice and police brutality after nationwide protests.

“I’m humbled to accept the role of chair for this commission and look forward to conversing and working with all residents of Brookhaven,” Funny said in a press release. “I’m very grateful to live and serve in what I believe is an inclusive city, but we can always get better.”

The city is looking for representatives from the faith-based community, education leadership, the business community, cross-generational people and those from the city’s zoning character areas, according to the site.

Residents can apply here.

Members of the commission will be voted on at the Oct. 13 council meeting, according to a press release.

According to the resolution that created the commission, its members will review Brookhaven’s public engagement policies for inclusivity and the police department’s use of force policies and accountability.

The commission will meet for one year in public meetings.

Funny and Councilmember Madeleine Simmons proposed the idea in a June town hall meeting.

“We need a forum to have open conversations on race, diversity, social justice and equity,” Simmons said in a press release. “I look forward to the commission’s discussions, proposed initiatives and recommendations.”

Outcomes of the commission may include changes to the city charter, policies, procedures or organizational structures, such as evaluating to see if there’s any inherent biases in the city’s purchasing policies, Funny said at a Sept. 8 work session.