Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state pandemic safety rules through Oct 15.

In a separate order, Kemp’s emergency powers to respond to the pandemic were extended through Nov. 9. They were set to expire on Oct. 10.

The safety rules order extends such provisions as requiring social distancing; banning gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person; various specific rules for restaurants, salons and other businesses; mandatory requiring sheltering in place for those in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile.

The order continues to allow local governments to mandate mask-wearing when COVID-19 cases are at a threshold of 100 per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

According to the Governor’s Office, the order also makes a change in allowing workers at restaurants and bars to return to the job after a known or suspected COVID-19 diagnosis once they have been symptom-free for 24 hours. It also allows some SAT and ACT test score deadlines to be extended for eligibility for the state’s HOPE and Zell Miller scholarship programs.

Both extensions were signed Sept. 30.