COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes have increased by 71 cases, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 1,461 as of the county’s Sept. 27 report, compared to 1,390 as of the previous report on Sept. 22.

As of Sept. 27, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 592 cases, which is up 17 cases since Sept. 22.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 869, which is up 54 cases since Sept. 22.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 216. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb Board of Health spokesperson Eric Nickens said the numbers must be verified before going online, which is why there is a lag between the posting and the report’s date.

DeKalb County in total has 18,702 reported cases and 364 deaths, according to the Sept. 27 report.

DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton County by about 8,800 cases, Gwinnett County by 8,700 and Cobb County by 860.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of Sept. 27:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 869 (up 54)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 455 (up 10)

30346: 137 (up 7)