A Buckhead man was killed while walking a dog Sept. 29 when a car left the road and struck him and a building, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Sheridan of Lowe of Brookwood Valley Circle was killed around 11 p.m. at 222 Colonial Homes Drive, according to APD.

Lowe was hit on the sidewalk by a car that also hit at least two vehicles on the street before it left the roadway and crashed into a building, according to APD.

APD identified the driver of the car as Robert Cliffton Thomas Jr. of Columbus, South Carolina. The car is registered to a woman from Stockbridge, Georgia.

APD said Thomas was found “non-responsive” in the car after the crash and was treated on the scene for a seizure before being taken to a hospital. Thomas was charged with homicide by vehicle and leaving the roadway, according to APD.