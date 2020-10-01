Dunwoody is asking for public input for design changes to Mount Vernon Road between Corners Drive and Mount Vernon Place.

The city has three design options for reconfiguring the street for traffic, according to a press release. All the options have more pedestrian infrastructure, including a multiuse path on the north side of the road and a sidewalk on the south side of the road.

The first option has new left-turn lanes into side streets and driveways that aim to improve traffic flow. A crosswalk with a median and flashing beacon lights would be added near Gramercy Court and near Stratham Drive.

The second option converts an existing westbound lane into a two-way left-turn lane and extends the turn lane to Vernon Lake Drive. It includes two crosswalks with medians and beacons at the same locations as the first option. The second option most closely aligns with recommendations in the city’s transportation plan, according to the release.

The third option only completes the multiuse path and sidewalk as a short-term project and plans to add turn lanes as a long-term project. The third option has the same crosswalks but would not include medians.

Residents watch and read more explanations of the plans here and provide their thoughts here in an online survey. Residents can also email Ishri Sankar, the project manager, at ishri.sankar@dunwoodyga.gov until Oct. 23.

Bicycle and pedestrian accommodations have already been added to Mount Vernon Road between Corners Drive and Lisa Lane, city Public Works Director Michael Smith said in a video about the project.

The city is currently working on the area of the road near Tilly Mill Road, so Smith said the section between Corners Drive and Mount Vernon Place is the final portion the city needs to do for pedestrian accommodations.

After the public input phase, the council will vote on a concept plan before moving to the final design phase, according to the press release.