The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road closures

Oct. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Oct. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Oct. 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Oct. 3-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Oct. 3-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Oct. 3, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.

Oct. 3-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and I-285, three right lanes and “rolling closing” of four lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Oct. 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

Oct. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Oct. 3, 1 a.m. through Oct. 4, 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Oct. 3-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Oct. 8-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane.

Mount Vernon Highway closures

Oct. 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Oct. 5 and 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Oct. 2-5 and 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On Oct. 7 and 9, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Riverside Drive and Glenridge Drive, and westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.