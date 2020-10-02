Many races appear on the Nov. 3 election ballot, including the U.S. presidency. The following are Voters Guides to candidates in some key local races in Reporter Newspapers communities. The Reporter asked candidates about themselves and their policies. For their answers, click their name or photo below.

U.S. CONGRESS

5th Congressional District (Brookhaven/Buckhead)

Republican Angela Stanton King and Democrat Nikema Williams are competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Stanton King did not provide Voters Guide answers.

6th Congressional District (Brookhaven/Dunwoody/Sandy Springs)

In the 6th Congressional District, former office-holder Karen Handel is challenging incumbent Lucy McBath. Neither candidate provided Voters Guide answers.

11th Congressional District (Buckhead)

Republican incumbent Barry Loudermilk faces a challenge from Democrat Dana Barrett. Neither candidate provided Voters Guide answers.

STATE SENATE

District 6 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Democratic incumbent Jen Jordan faces a challenge from Republican Harrison Lance. Jordan did not provide Voters Guide responses.

District 32 (Sandy Springs)



Republican incumbent Kay Kirkpatrick faces a challenge from Democrat Christine Triebsch.

District 39 (Buckhead)

Zan Fort, Sonya Halpern, Jo Anna Potts and Linda Pritchett are competing in a Democrat-only primary to fill a seat left vacant by Nikema Williams, who is running for Congress. Potts and Pritchett did not provide Voters Guide answers.

District 40 (Brookhaven/Dunwoody/Sandy Springs)



Democratic incumbent Sally Harrell faces a challenge from Republican Garry Guan.

District 42 (Brookhaven)

Democratic incumbent Elena Parent is running unopposed.

District 56 (Sandy Springs)

Republican incumbent John Albers faces a challenge from Democrat Sarah Beeson.

STATE HOUSE

District 40 (Buckhead)

Democratic incumbent Erick Allen faces a challenge from Republican Taryn Chilivis Bowman. Neither candidate provided Voters Guide answers.

District 51 (Sandy Springs)

Democratic incumbent Josh McLaurin faces a challenge from Republican Alex Kaufman.

District 52 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Republican incumbent Deborah Silcox faces a challenge from Democrat Shea Roberts.

District 54 (Buckhead)

Democratic incumbent Betsy Holland faces a challenge from Republican Lyndsey Rudder.

District 79 (Dunwoody)

Democratic incumbent Mike Wilensky is facing a challenge from Republican Andrea Johnson.

District 80 (Brookhaven/Sandy Springs)

Democratic incumbent Matthew Wilson faces a challenge from Republican Alan Cole. Cole did not provide Voters Guide answers.

DEKALB COUNTY COMMISSION

District 1

Republican incumbent Nancy Jester faces a challenge from Democrat Robert Patrick.

DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF

Democratic incumbent Melody Maddox faces a challenge from Republican Harold Dennis. Maddox did not provide Voters Guide answers.

FULTON COUNTY COMMISSION

District 2

Republican incumbent Bob Ellis faces a challenge from Democrat Justin Holsomback.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

The Public Service Commission is a state body that regulates utilities. Its members represent regional districts, but are elected by all voters statewide. This year, south Georgia’s District 1 and north Georgia’s District 4 are on the ballot. In District 1, incumbent Jason Shaw faces challengers Robert Bryant and Elizabeth Melton. In District 2, incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald Jr. faces challengers Daniel Blackman and Nathan Wilson. Melton was the only candidate in either race who provided Voters Guide answers.

District 1