About a dozen Black Lives Matter protesters held a car parade in Buckhhead Oct. 2 as part of nationwide demonstrations against the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

The “Justice for Breonna Ride” involved about 12 people with eight vehicles. They gathered in the parking lot of the Buckhead Crossing shopping center at 2625 Piedmont Road before driving out with a destination at Peachtree and 10th streets in Midtown.

Some protesters made signs to hang on their cars or wrote slogans on them, such as “Say her name,” a popular rallying cry about Taylor that has been widely used in Black Lives Matter protests. One protest waved a “Black Lives Matter” flag and another waved a black, red and green American flag, known as the African American flag.

The protesters declined to identify themselves, saying they have received threats.

The car parade was organzied by Cruise for a Cause. According to its website, the effort was created by Perri Lennon, a recent Westlake High School graduate and activist, along with family members, as a way to safely protest during the pandemic.

Taylor was an EMT and hospital worker who was shot to death in her home by police earlier this year after they broke through the door with a search warrant. Taylor was Black and her death was among those condemned by the historic Black Lives Matter protests that broke out nationally and locally this year. A new wave of local and national protests erupted in September when a Kentucky grand jury indicted one officer involved in her killing with endangerment rather than more serious charges and did not indict two other officers.

–Photos and reporting by Phil Mosier