Dunwoody nonprofits that helped with COVID-19 relief can apply for federally funded grants through Oct. 15.

The City Council has allocated $300,000 in its federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for grants to nonprofits that have helped residents impacted by the pandemic, according to a press release.

Grants range from $10,000 to $50,000 to reimburse expenses at nonprofits that went toward residents who lost jobs or income or were affected in some way by the pandemic.

Eligible expenses may include rent or mortgage assistance, utility assistance, food, mental health services or other emergency funds for people in the community that date back to March 27.

“The City Council and I recognize that area not-for-profits have been working diligently to serve our community,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in the press release. “Providing funding through the CARES Act allows the city to assist in those necessary efforts.”

Priority will be given to those nonprofits with a physical location in the city and that have a record of service in the community. Staff will review the applications, and the council will approve the grants.

The applications are available here and due at 5 p.m., Oct. 15.

The city received $5.6 million in CARES Act funds through an agreement with DeKalb County last month.

The city plans to use $1 million of its CARES Act funds for economic grant relief programs;

about $633,000 is set for facility cleaning, ventilation upgrades and personal protective equipment; about $500,000 is set for hazard pay and COVID-related expenses; about $616,000 is set for vulnerable population grants such as food and daily cost assistance; and about $2.85 million for contingency.